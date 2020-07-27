Charles "Chuck" Sackett
Poughkeepsie, NY - Mr. Charles H. "Chuck" Sackett, age 91, went to eternal rest on July 25, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center after a long illness. Many of his friends called him Chuck, which he preferred. Born on August 28, 1928, he was close to celebrating his 92nd birthday, but God needed him home to celebrate there.
Chuck was predeceased by his first wife, Agnes Donnelly Sackett in 1961; his three brothers, Benjamin, Jimmy and Fred Sackett; two sisters, Anna Sackett Elliot and Edna Sackett Swartz; his son, Charles Joseph Sackett in 2006 who he shared with his second wife, Bernice Sackett who is also predeceased.
Chuck is survived by his brother, Joe Sackett, and his children all of whom he remained close to. His daughters Carolyn Shackelton, Charlene (Gary) Bedell, Sharon (James) Chapman, and Mary Scott; two stepchildren, Raymond and Jackie, and 16 grandchildren, Carrie, Kathy, Bruce, Michelle, Jaime, Jackie, Dale, Lisa, Brad, Tanya, Kristi, Danielle, Amanda, Ryan, Charlie Jr., and Christy as well as many nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.
Chuck worked for many years as a master carpenter of which he was proud of.
Chuck had many hobbies including golf, cards, hunting, horse-racing, cooking, baking, bird watching and his dogs. He lived life to the fullest.
May God watch over us and give us peace. May the Angels guide him to his new home.
Thank you to all his friends and family that made his life complete.
Calling hours will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, on Friday, July 31, 2020. Funeral services begin at 12:00 PM on Friday, at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., 4365 Albany Post Road, Hyde Park, NY 12538. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery of Hyde Park.
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
.