Charles Scheffer



Fishkilll - Charles W. Scheffer, 80, of Fishkill, NY, passed away on March 17, 2019. He was born on March 28, 1938 in Bronx, NY, son of the late Herman and Edna (Higgins) Scheffer.



After graduating from high school in the Bronx, Charles served in the Naval Reserve from June 6, 1955 - June 5, 1963 and worked as an electrical technician for several companies. He started his lengthy and successful career at IBM in 1967, when he moved his growing family to the Hudson Valley, where he eventually became an electrical engineer and retired from the company after more than 25 years of service. Charles was also a member of the New York Ballpark Ticket Seller's Union for over 40 years.



Charles had many hobbies and skills. He was a very talented artist and excelled in various media, to include, painting (especially landscapes), woodworking, and scale modeling. He was an avid antiques collector and loved to frequent auctions. He also loved to travel and was fortunate enough to tour many foreign countries. He was an art and history buff with a caustic wit.



Charles is survived by his children, Lisa Scheffer of Fishkill, NY, Charles Scheffer, Jr. (Cynthia), of Clifton Park, NY, and Linda Ricker (Jeff) of East Fishkill, NY; grandchildren, Tess Foster, and Olivia, Alfred and Scarlett Ricker; brother, John Scheffer, Long Island, NY; and best friend, Sylviane Scheffer, Fishkill, NY.



Funeral Service will be Friday 12pm a The McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill. Interment to follow at Fishkill Rural Cemetery



In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Charles' memory to Hudson Valley Hospice, https://wwwhvhospice.org/foundation/donate. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary