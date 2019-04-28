Charles Shipe



HOPEWELL JUNCTION - Charles William Shipe passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, after 79 years well-lived. He was at home with his loving wife, Marilyn.



Born in 1940 to Ward and Gwendolyn Shipe, Charlie grew up in Danville, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Danville High School in 1957, earned his bachelor's degree at Bucknell University in 1961, and completed his master's degree at West Virginia University in 1963.



A gifted musician, educator and entertainer, he enhanced the lives of many through his music. He dedicated 38 years to music education as a full professor at Nassau Community College. He was also the organist and choir director at Huntington Methodist Church for 37 years, and spent three decades performing with the Huntington Men's Chorus. Charlie touched many lives, frequently offering his musical talents to celebrate, honor, and entertain at events from nursery school sing-alongs, weddings, and funerals, to holiday parties.



Charlie was known for his tremendous sense of humor and "note-ably" for his perfectly timed puns. He loved sports - especially golf, the Giants, and the Mets. Travels with friends and family enriched his life, and winter months spent in Florida gave him great enjoyment. His easy going personality and warm smile endeared him to all, and nothing made him happier than being surrounded by family or enjoying a fine dinner and wine with friends.



A model for "living in the moment," Charlie was the first to find a four-leaf clover in the patch, the first to notice a celebrity walking down the streets of NY, and he always recognized a new bird visiting his feeder.



Charlie is survived by his wife, Marilyn Shipe, his three children, Erica Shipe Dodd, David Shipe, and Amy Cormier, and his two step-children, Charley Riggs and Julie Shultis. He will be missed as Pop-Pop by his ten grandchildren: Myles, Elaina, Christian, Ava, Elijah, Ethan, Davio, Ben, Kyler, and Kate. Charlie is also survived by his brother, Robert "Bobby" Shipe and sister, Jane Ann Brown, and his nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the incredible caregivers and Hospice team for their support, kindness, and love.



A celebration of Charlie's life will be held later this spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either Huntington United Methodist Church at 180 West Neck Rd Huntington, NY 11743, or First Congregational United Church of Christ at 269 Mill Street Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.



Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home. Please visit www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary