Charles William Roberts, Jr.
Beacon - Beacon - Charles William Roberts Jr., affectionately known as "Billy", 55, a lifelong area resident died unexpectedly on November 18, 2019, at home.
Born March 27, 1964 in Massena, NY, he was the son of Charles W. Roberts Sr. and Barbara J. Jock Roberts. His parents survive in Hyde Park.
Billy was an avid reader, who enjoyed watching old movies and going fishing.
He proudly served in the United States Army in the 1980's.
Mr. Roberts was a Truck Driver for various companies over the years.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Andrea Ennis, and husband, Christopher, of Shirley, NY; son, Charles W. Roberts III, of Hyde Park; daughter, Emily Roberts, of Hyde Park; daughter, Hope Lea Roberts, of Mississippi; sister, Christine Cooper and husband, Dave, of England; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held 1PM on Monday, November 25th at the Reach Out Church, 241 Crum Elbow Road, Hyde Park.
Billy's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the , 370 7th Ave., Suite 1802, New York, NY 10001. ()
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019