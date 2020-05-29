Charlotte A. Milliot
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte A. Milliot

Poughkeepsie, NY - Charlotte Anne Glennon Milliot 81, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on May 23, 2020 at The Pines of Poughkeepsie Nursing Home. She was born on November 30, 1938 in New York City, the daughter of James & Margaret Creegan Glennon.

Charlotte graduated from Good Council College. She was a Social Worker and supervisor for the Department of Social Services in New York City. She started in 1966 in the Bureau of Child Welfare (BCW) and as a caseworker and at the time of her retirement she was a Supervisor in the Fair Hearings Office of the Department of Social Services (DSS).

She came to Dutchess County for care in The Avalon and was transferred to the The Pines when illness required a different level of care. The family is very grateful to the marvelous staff at The Pines for the comfort and care they provided her.

She was married to John Milliot and they had two children: Richard (Sean) and Margaret. Grandchildren include: Matthew and Danica Milliot; sister: Jeanne and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will place in the future at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 485-0241
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved