Charlotte A. Milliot
Poughkeepsie, NY - Charlotte Anne Glennon Milliot 81, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on May 23, 2020 at The Pines of Poughkeepsie Nursing Home. She was born on November 30, 1938 in New York City, the daughter of James & Margaret Creegan Glennon.
Charlotte graduated from Good Council College. She was a Social Worker and supervisor for the Department of Social Services in New York City. She started in 1966 in the Bureau of Child Welfare (BCW) and as a caseworker and at the time of her retirement she was a Supervisor in the Fair Hearings Office of the Department of Social Services (DSS).
She came to Dutchess County for care in The Avalon and was transferred to the The Pines when illness required a different level of care. The family is very grateful to the marvelous staff at The Pines for the comfort and care they provided her.
She was married to John Milliot and they had two children: Richard (Sean) and Margaret. Grandchildren include: Matthew and Danica Milliot; sister: Jeanne and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will place in the future at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.