Charlotte A. Rappaport
Holmes - Charlotte A. Rappaport, 72, a resident of Holmes, NY since 1977, passed away in Danbury, CT on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
Born in Brooklyn on October 29, 1946, she was one of three children born to the late Joseph and Lillian (O'Brien) Keehner. She married Joel Rappaport on November 12, 1977 in Queens, NY; he survives at home.
Charlotte's first job was with Social Security, was later a substitute letter carrier for the post office, and most recently the assistant office manager for a doctor's office in Carmel. She was a former census taker in Holmes, a former Girl Scout volunteer, a former member of the Pawling Rescue Squad, and a former member of the Putnam Emergency and Amateur Repeater League, a ham radio club.
Charlotte was an excellent cook and loved gardening and camping in the Lake George area, bringing her therapy dog to the Kent Library, and was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Pawling.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three sons, Wayne of Plainville, CT, Neil and wife JoAnna of Dover Plains, and Steven of Cortlandt Manor, NY; her daughter, Kimberly Rappaport of Hopewell Junction; two granddaughters, Audra and Chloe; and one brother, Michael Keehner of Valley Stream. She is also predeceased by her brother, Joseph Keehner.
Family and friends may pay their respects at the Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home, 83 East Main Street, Pawling, Saturday March 30th from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, with a funeral service at the funeral home at 7:30 PM.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Charlotte may be made to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Avenue, Hyde Park, NY 12538.
For directions, please visit www.hornandthomesfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 28, 2019