Charlotte Carver Emmel
New Lebanon - Charlotte Carver Emmel left this earthly plane on April 23, 2019. She was at home and surrounded by her nephew John, his wife Rita, and Rita's sister Ellen.
Born as Charlotte Prime Carver in New York City on 12 September 1929 to Charlotte Benjamin and Richard Morris Carver. She attended Miss Noera's School for Young Girls, followed by the Knox School in Cooperstown, NY, where she received her high school diploma in 1946. She went on to attend Mount Holyoke College in Holyoke, MA, and in 1950, Char (as she was lovingly known) graduated from the Barmore Business School in New York City.
She worked at Baird Associates in Boston, MA and San Francisco, CA. Upon returning to New York City, she met the love of her life, Robert A. Emmel, on the ski slopes of New Hampshire. They married on January 22, 1966 in Garrison, NY at her family home Iena. Afterward she was a homemaker until Bob's untimely death in 1981, widowing her all too soon. Char then went on to work for Re/Max Realty in North Conway, NH beginning in 1984.
Char has lived in the states of Connecticut, Virginia, New York, California, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. As a young woman, she and her friends traveled across Europe visiting Rotterdam-Holland, England, Ireland, France, Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland. Char also visited China, Hong Kong, Hawaii, and Canada.
She was always athletic and enjoyed skiing, tennis, and golf well into her 70's. Her true passion was for all animals, but especially for cats and elephants. Char spend many years volunteering at the Conway Area Humane Society, and received and honorary citation for her dedication.
She is survived by her aunt Sally Anderson, sister-in-law Patti Carver, her nephews William Carver and John Carver (Rita Kogler Carver), her niece Wendy Carver Carroll (Tom Carroll), stepson Christopher Emmel, her great nephew and great niece, grandchildren, great grandchildren, godchildren, and the many cousins of her rather larger extended family. Her family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to Can Do Caregivers and Community Hospice for their support and comfort. She was, is, and will always be loved by those fortunate enough to have been touched by her warm smile, pleasant demeanor, and piercing blue eyes.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 2 PM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church Pleasant Valley, N.Y. A reception will follow in St. Paul's Parish Hall. Burial with a public graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 30 at 1 PM at the Gilman Cemetery in Madison, NH with a reception following at The Madison Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Conway Area Humane Society, PO Box 260, Conway, NH 03860, or directly on their website conwayshelter.org.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 25, 2019