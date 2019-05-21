|
|
Charlotte H. Whaley
Pawling - Charlotte H. Whaley, a long-time resident of Pawling, NY, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Regional Hospice and Palliative Care Center for Comfort Care & Healing in Danbury, CT. Charlotte was 99 - three months and 1 day from fulfilling her 100th year.
Daughter of Edward B. and Lina (Winship) Whaley, she was born in Patterson, NY on August 20, 1919, and graduated from Pawling High School in 1935. Charlotte started her working career at Brady-Standard in Pawling, NY and quickly transitioned over to Pawling Savings Bank rising to Vice-President and Treasurer, retiring December 31, 1983 after 43 years. She was a fixture at the Bank and many associated Charlotte with the Bank and the Bank with Charlotte.
It was Charlotte's zest for life that enabled her to live such a long and independent life. Charlotte never complained about the challenges that life presented her with. She approached them head on and worked to overcome them.
Charlotte was well known in Pawling, easily recognized in her car with Autumn1 on the license plate, named after her dog, Autumn. Charlotte was an avid volunteer in the community. She was a long-time member of the Pawling Chamber of Commerce and volunteered weekly at the Chamber Information Center in the village and coordinated the volunteer coverage of the Center up until her recent illness. She was often seen at the Chamber's regular events selling 50/50 chances or checking people in. For many years, Charlotte was a board member of the Pawling Resource Center and was a long-time volunteer driver taking many local residents to medical appointments up until just a few years ago. She was a proud member of the Pawling Ladies Auxiliary and would be one of the first to arrive at the Fire House if the Auxiliary was called upon to provide support for the firemen. Charlotte was also a member of the Historical Society of Quaker Hill & Pawling, the Pawling High School Alumni Association, the Catholic Daughters and a faithful congregant of St. John's Church.
If an event was taking place in Pawling and help was needed, Charlotte was always one of the first to volunteer. Many enjoyed to sit with Charlotte and reminisce about Pawling's history. If one was needed to answer a question about Pawling, Charlotte was usually the one the people would call on. The vast knowledge that she held will be greatly missed.
Charlotte is survived by several cousins, many, many good friends and her beloved cat, Butterscotch.
Family and friends may pay their respects at the Horn & Thomes, Inc Funeral Home, 83 East Main Street, Pawling, Wednesday, May 22nd from 4-8 PM. The Catholic Daughters will conduct a service at 6:30 PM and the Ladies Auxiliary will hold their service at 7 PM with members of the Pawling Fire Department joining them. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John's Church, 39 East Main Street, Pawling, NY on Thursday at 10 AM. Burial will follow in Pawling Cemetery.
Special thanks are extended to the nurses, staff and volunteers at the Regional Hospice and Palliative Care Center for Comfort Care & Healing for their loving care, compassion and support in her final days.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlotte's memory may be made to the Pawling Fire Department, PO Box 132, Pawling, NY 12564 or to the Pawling Resource Center, PO Box 331, Pawling, NY 12564. Please put "In Memory of Charlotte Whaley" on the memo line.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 21, 2019