Torsone Memorial Funeral Home
38 Main Street
Highland, NY 12528
(845) 691-2281
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Torsone Memorial Funeral Home
38 Main Street
Highland, NY 12528
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustines Roman Catholic Church
55 Main St
Highland, NY
Charlotte M. Capone


1928 - 2019
Charlotte M. Capone Obituary
Charlotte M. Capone

Highland, NY - Charlotte Capone, a long-time resident of Poughkeepsie, passed away on Tuesday, October 1 after living a full and happy life of 91 years. She was born in Highland, the youngest daughter of Cosmo and Nancy Spinossa DeFraia. Her husband of 41 years, Joseph Capone predeceased her in 1993.

Charlotte was the loving mother of five daughters and sons-in-law who survive her, Barbara and Harold Herring, Sharon and Gary Moore, Joanne Shafer, Regina Kuhnen and Simon Howes, DawnMarie and Frank Anzalone. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Joe Herring, Cindy Decker, Greg and Doug Moore, Justina Lecesse, John Shafer, Kristi and Leah Kuhnen. Charlotte was also blessed to have five great grandchildren: James and Morgan Decker, Joey Herring, Carrolena Lecesse and Collin Moore. She loved all dogs especially her 4 grand-dogs, Maxi, Penelope, Maddie and Gabby. She also had many loving nieces and nephews. Charlotte was predeceased by her sisters; Mary Skipp and Nancy Castellano and brothers Salvatore, Louis, Tony and Guy DeFraia, as well as two sons-in-law John Shafer and Roger Kuhnen. She loved raising her daughters so much that after they were grown, she continued to care for working parents' children from infants to grade school age. She was a loyal fan of the New York Yankees, especially Derek Jeter! At one game she attended at Yankee Stadium, she even got to see her name on the Jumbotron!

Everyone knew Charlotte as fun loving who enjoyed laughing, dancing and listening to Elvis Presley. She will be missed.

Calling Hours are Friday, October 4th, 5-8pm at: the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.,38 Main Street Highland, NY 12528. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 5th, 10 am at: St. Augustines Roman Catholic Church 55 Main St, Highland, NY 12528. Burial to follow at Highland Cemetery. For directions, online condolences or to send the family a sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
