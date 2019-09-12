|
|
Charlotte M. Lahey
Beacon - Charlotte M. Lahey, a lifelong resident of Beacon, entered into rest on September 10, 2019 at MidHudson Regional Hospital, Poughkeepsie. She was 87 years old.
Charlotte was born in Beacon on January 16, 1932 the daughter of the late George and Concetta Policella Carrozzelli. On April 8, 1956 at St. John the Evangelist Church she married Dennis J. Lahey. Mr. Lahey survives at home. Charlotte enjoyed baking for her family. She also loved playing bingo and her scratch off tickets.
In addition to her husband, Charlotte is survived by her son, Dennis Lahey and his wife, Karla; her granddaughters, Kari-Leigh, Denise and Kacee Lahey; her great grandson, Riley Anderson; her brother, George Carrozzelli; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Charlotte was predeceased by her sisters, Philomena Nolfo and Marie Carrozzelli.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, September 13 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 Willow Street, Beacon. Burial will follow at St. Joachim Cemetery, 325 Washington Avenue, Beacon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Charlotte may be made to the Anderson Center for Autism, www.andersoncenterforautism.org or PO Box 367, Staatsburg, NY 12580.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 12, 2019