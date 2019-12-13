|
Charlotte M. Stearns
Charlotte M. Stearns, a long-time resident of Poughkeepsie and former teacher at Poughkeepsie High School, passed away Dec. 4 in Wilmington, DE. She was 91. Charlotte taught English / ESL for 31 years at Poughkeepsie High School, retiring in 1998 at age 70. She loved teaching almost as much as she loved to learn. A voracious reader and world traveler, she read the Poughkeepsie Journal cover to cover daily and every book she could on history, culture, religion, politics and literature. She loved the theater, symphony and ballet, frequently attending performances in New York City, Tanglewood and throughout Hudson Valley. She also was an active, dedicated servant of the church, community and town government. Her greatest life-long devotion and love was for her family, with whom she shared her passion and generosity in support of history, the arts and education. Charlotte was beloved Aunt Sheri to her nieces and nephews Cheryl Stearns Huber of Wilmington, DE, Lisa Stearns of Hingham, MA, Richard Stearns of North East, MD and Robert Stearns of East Hampton, NY; her great nieces and nephews: Ryan (Yvette), Lauren and Caitlyn Huber and Heather, Jeffrey and Alyssa Stearns as well as great-great nephews Bennett and Theo Huber. She is predeceased by her parents, Harry L. and Helene Stearns and her brother, the Rev. Richard H. Stearns (Eleanor). Charlotte grew up in Englewood, NJ, and held degrees from Elmira College (BA), Columbia University (M.Ed) and Yale University (M.Div). Friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20 at Christ Episcopal Church, 20 Carroll St, Poughkeepsie. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Charlotte's name to Holiday Helping Hand to benefit Dutchess County residents in need. Donations may be made online or by mail at Holiday Helping Hand, United Way of the Dutchess-Orange Region, 75 Market St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019