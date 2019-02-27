Services
Cherie Turner Kohrs


Trinity, FL - Cherie Turner Kohrs, 71, passed away on February 14, 2019 at her home in Trinity, Florida. She was born on May 18, 1947 in Beacon, New York. Cherie is survived by her daughter, Loren Kohrs, of Broomall, PA; Son, Jason Kohrs, and daughter-in-law Jill Kohrs, as well as three grandchildren, Taylor, Samantha and Jackson, of Flanders, NJ. She is also survived by her sister, Debra Pisco, and brother-in-law, Vincent Pisco of Tampa, Florida, as well as nieces, nephew, and other loving family. Cherie is pre-deceased by her parents, Delores and Edmund Turner. There will not be a formal service held. In lieu of any flowers donations may be made in her name to the .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 27, 2019
