Cheryl A. Ciancio
Beacon - Cheryl A. Ciancio, passed away on October 14, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, Poughkeepsie. She was 69 years old.
Cheryl was born on June 11, 1950 in Beacon, the daughter of the late Walter and Elizabeth Owens Bride. Cheryl worked for many years at DiNardi's Restaurant and at Mr. V's Deli in Beacon. She worked hard her whole life and loved spending time with her family and friends.
Cheryl is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Pisterzi and her husband, John, Trudi Sullivan and her husband, Patrick and Melanie Ciancio; her son-in-law, John Petrucci and his wife, Lorrie; her grandchildren, Melissa Sullivan, Jordan Petrucci and Alex Petrucci; her sister, Pat Roger and her husband, David; her brothers, Bob Bride and his wife, Kris and Bill Bride; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Cheryl was predeceased by her daughter, Melissa Petrucci; her triplet grandchildren, Jack, Abagail and Nicholas Petrucci; her brother, Walter Bride and sister, Barbara Bride.
Friends and family will gather on Friday, October 18 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 19 at 10 a.m. at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard Street, Beacon. Burial will follow at St. Joachim Cemetery, Beacon.
Memorial donations in memory of Cheryl may be made to Sparrow's Nest, 946 NYS Route 376, Suite 7, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 or to www.sparrowsnestcharity.org.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019