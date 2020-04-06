|
Cheryl Gardner
Poughkeepsie - Cheryl Gardner, a life-long resident of Poughkeepsie N.Y. went home to be with our Lord and family members on March 2nd, 2020 after a long and brave fight with stage 4 thyroid cancer at the young age of 55. She was the daughter of Dora Treasure and the late Karl Treasure. Cheryl attended Poughkeepsie High School and was a long-term worker at Marco Manufacturing. Anyone who knew Cheryl knew what a sweet and loving person she was to everyone. She always had a little smile on her face no matter what. Even throughout her cancer battle and right up until her last days she always had a smile to give. Cheryl loved to sit out in the sun on warm days often with her close friends and family, Cheryl loved Pepsi, Archie books, watching wrestling, and watching television. Her favorite shows were Mountain Monsters, Sanford and Son, In the Heat of the Night, court shows, cooking shows, and countless reality shows. Cheryl also loved to cook and was famous for her delicious lasagna and baked macaroni and cheese. Cheryl was a wonderful and beautiful mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She leaves behind a daughter (Tinisha Treasure), son (Marcus Gardner), mother (Dora Treasure), sister (Susan Treasure), brothers Michael, Benjamin, Karl, and Anthony Treasure, several nieces and nephews, and close friends Brenda and Teresa. Cheryl is predeceased by her brother Gregory Treasure, sister Brenda Treasure, nephew Tyrell Treasure, husband Milton Gardner, and sister-in-laws, Betty-Ann and Lisa Treasure.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020