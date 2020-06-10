Cheryl Springett
Cheryl Springett

Beacon - Cheryl L. Springett, 47, a lifelong area resident, died on June 9, 2020 at Westchester Medical Center.

Cheryl was born on June 30, 1972 in Poughkeepsie. She started her career as a dietician at Fishkill Correctional Facility before becoming a Food Service Administrator 1 at Green Haven Correctional Facility. Cheryl was a very creative person who enjoyed doing arts and crafts.

Cheryl is survived by her parents, James and Mary (Hadnot) Springett of Poughquag; her sister, Denise Springett of Poughquag; her niece, Olivia; her aunts and uncles, Cecilia Gilchrist, Susan Teresky and her husband Tom, Linda Springett and her husband Alan, and Joan Coscia; many cousins and friends; and her beloved poodle, Missy, who she entrusted to her niece to take care of. She was predeceased by her sister, Christine, in 1980.

Calling hours will be held on Friday from 5-8 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction with a funeral service at 8pm. In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing is required and capacity is limited. All attendees should be prepared for potential extended waiting periods. Private inurnment will take place on Monday at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.

Donations may be made in Cheryl's memory to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
