|
|
Cheryl Zmudzinski
Hopewell Junction - Cheryl Lou Zmudzinski, 66, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2019 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loved ones. After being diagnosed with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer, she survived for over 2 ½ years with strength, empathy and grace.
Born on November 4, 1952 in Rochester, she grew up in Syracuse where she graduated from Westhill High School in 1970. She graduated from SUNY Geneseo in 1974 with her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education.
Cheryl retired from the Wappingers Central School District in 2011 after 37 years of teaching elementary school. She was a member of the New York State United Teachers and the Wappingers Congress of Retired Teachers. An area resident since 1974, she was a parishioner of St. Columba Church in Hopewell Junction.
On July 20, 1974 in Baldwinsville, Cheryl married Stan Zmudzinski of Beacon, who survives at home. She is also survived by her sons, Adam and Casey Zmudzinski of Astoria; her brother, Timothy Webb and his wife Beverly of Baldwinsville; and her nephew, Sean Webb and his wife Sandie.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 5-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday at 10am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by interment in St. Joachim Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research (www.lustgarten.org/donate). Please visit Cheryl's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 4, 2019