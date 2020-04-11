|
Chester G. Penfield
Poughkeepsie, NY - Chester G Penfield Jr. 4/5/1937 - 4/09/2020 affectionately known as "Bubbles" passed away peacefully with a smile on his face. He leaves behind his wife Bertha, affectionately known as "Love"; the love of his life for 63 years. He enjoyed traveling as well as going on cruises, creating memories with his family and friends. He was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in May of 1963 and he enjoyed zealously sharing what he learned from the Bible about a future paradise; which included his conviction of being resurrected to life right here on earth. He was a caring and loving Shepherd in the congregation where he served.
His impeccable memory for Biblical, local and global history, dates and names; as well as his concern for others, will always be cherished by those who knew him.
He also leaves behind eight children, Michael Penfield (Sheila) April Penfield Blackman (Kenny) Ivy Penfield, Bryan Penfield, Ruth Penfield of Stone Mt. GA ,Shaun Penfield (Sandra), Shannon Penfield (Damiek), Timothy Penfield (Nephritis) and an adopted son by heart, Norman Moore (Trennis) of North Carolina. 25 Grandchildren, 43 Great Grandchildren and 5 Great Great Grandchildren, four sisters, Laura White, Gladys Stroman, Shirley Fox (Gordon), Virginia Mcnair and a host of Nieces and Nephews, three very close friends, James Canada, Martin Robinson and John Cole.
He was predeceased by his parents Chester Penfield Sr. and Indiana Penfield, six sisters, Betty Mcnair, Marion Raiford, Lulu Lawrence, Linda Penfield, Ruth Pittman, Blanche Williams and a brother Edward "Stack" Widget
A Memorial Service will be announced in the near future, once the restrictions are lifted for the COVID crisis. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home. 39 So. Hamilton St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 (845)452-1840. To Send online condolences please visit our website at www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020