Chester James Day
Red Hook - Chester James Day, 94, a lifelong Red Hook resident, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at his home.
Born in February 1925, in Rhinebeck, NY, he was the son of the late Harold and Mina Gertrude (Dennis) Day. Chet married Barbara Jean Becker on June 10, 1950 at The Methodist Church in Red Hook. Barbara predeceased him on December 7, 1980.
While attending high school, Chet went into the United States Navy and served during World War II as Seaman First Class from 1943-1946. Upon his discharge, Chet returned home and finished his education in Red Hook.
Chet's love of nature and appreciation of the great outdoors began at Rokeby in Barrytown, NY. Rokeby and The Aldrich family remained very important to him all of his life.
For many years, Chet was a machinist at IBM in Kingston, NY, and was a member of their ¼-Century Club.
Active in his community, Chet was a life member of both the Red Hook Fire Company and The Red Hook Post #7765 VFW. He was one of the original members of the VFW District 2 Honor Guard. He was also a long time member of the Red Hook Boat Club.
Chet was one of the last local shad fishermen on the Hudson River.
Chet is survived by his four daughters: Deborah "Debi" Dressel of Red Hook, NY, Denise Watters of Red Hook, NY, Bonnie (Richard) Day Millard of Red Hook, NY, and Shelly (Mike Shanley) Day of Elizaville, NY; his grandchildren, Frederick "Ron" Dressel, Jr., Heath Watters, Ryan Watters, Barbara "Kit" Watters, Cody Day Millard, Crystal Day, Zachery Day, and Jacob Day; six great grandchildren; along with numerous extended family and friends.
In addition to his wife, a son, Chester James "Jimmy" Day, Jr.; a grandson, Cory James Dressel, and three brothers, Robert L. Day, Sr., Gordon Day, and Harold Day predecease him.
Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 2 - 4 & 6 - 8 PM.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, April 26th, 2019 at Burnett & White Funeral Homes, Red Hook, NY. Reverend Fred C. Cartier will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Red Hook.
Memorial donations may be made in Chester's memory to the Red Hook VFW Post #7765, PO Box 293, Red Hook, NY 12571 or the Red Hook Fire Company, PO Box 100, Red Hook, NY 12571
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 24, 2019