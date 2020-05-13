|
Chester "Chet" Marcy
Claverack - Chester "Chet" Marcy, 84, passed away on May 11th due to complications from congestive heart failure.
Chet was born on June 1, 1935, in Sharon, CT, to Beulah Hagadorn and Chester Marcy. A lifelong resident of Smithfield, Chet married Doris Burdick in 1954. The couple resided in Smithfield, where Chet worked with his father on Heathcote Farm. Chet and Doris raised their children, Denny and Sandy, in Smithfield and later, Millerton. Chet was a member of Smithfield Presbyterian Church.
Chet was the service manager for George M. Taylor & Son, Dover Plains, for 26 years until his retirement in 2000.
He and Doris enjoyed watching auto racing at Lebanon Valley Speedway, following UConn girls' basketball, traveling, raising/showing sheep with their family, going to plays, and spending time together as a family, especially their granddaughter Mercay. When they moved from Millerton to Dutch Village in Claverack, they enjoyed watching all of Mercay's soccer games and attending her school events. Chet and Doris were members of Claverack Seniors group.
Over the years, the couple enjoyed many trips and the music shows in Branson, MO, fishing trips, family trips to Disney World, and cruises to Jamaica and Nova Scotia. The couple celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2019, and spent their married life enjoying their close relationship as a couple and as a family.
Chet is survived by his wife, Doris Marcy; son and daughter in law, Dennis and Susan Marcy, Milan; daughter and son in law, Sandra and Randolph Reuter, Craryville; beloved granddaughter, Mercay Reuter, Boston; his sister and brother in law, Janet and Peter Zito, The Villages, FL; nieces Lisa Dean and Holly Driscoll; and cousin Jeff Hagadorn.
A memorial service will be held in the near future.
The family wishes to thank the medical staff at Albany Medical Center in both the ER and on the Cardiac Unit for their care and kindness to the family during this time. A special thank you to Chet's longtime cardiologist, Dr. William Alderisio, who's taken care of Chet's heart for 25+ years. Thank you also to the team at Ghent Assisted Living Facility for making Chet's last days more comfortable.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to .
Arrangements are with the Peck and Peck Funeral Home of Copake, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020