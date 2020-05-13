Services
Peck & Peck Funeral Homes
8063 Rte 22
Copake, NY 12516
(518) 329-2121
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Chester Marcy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chester "Chet" Marcy


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chester "Chet" Marcy Obituary
Chester "Chet" Marcy

Claverack - Chester "Chet" Marcy, 84, passed away on May 11th due to complications from congestive heart failure.

Chet was born on June 1, 1935, in Sharon, CT, to Beulah Hagadorn and Chester Marcy. A lifelong resident of Smithfield, Chet married Doris Burdick in 1954. The couple resided in Smithfield, where Chet worked with his father on Heathcote Farm. Chet and Doris raised their children, Denny and Sandy, in Smithfield and later, Millerton. Chet was a member of Smithfield Presbyterian Church.

Chet was the service manager for George M. Taylor & Son, Dover Plains, for 26 years until his retirement in 2000.

He and Doris enjoyed watching auto racing at Lebanon Valley Speedway, following UConn girls' basketball, traveling, raising/showing sheep with their family, going to plays, and spending time together as a family, especially their granddaughter Mercay. When they moved from Millerton to Dutch Village in Claverack, they enjoyed watching all of Mercay's soccer games and attending her school events. Chet and Doris were members of Claverack Seniors group.

Over the years, the couple enjoyed many trips and the music shows in Branson, MO, fishing trips, family trips to Disney World, and cruises to Jamaica and Nova Scotia. The couple celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2019, and spent their married life enjoying their close relationship as a couple and as a family.

Chet is survived by his wife, Doris Marcy; son and daughter in law, Dennis and Susan Marcy, Milan; daughter and son in law, Sandra and Randolph Reuter, Craryville; beloved granddaughter, Mercay Reuter, Boston; his sister and brother in law, Janet and Peter Zito, The Villages, FL; nieces Lisa Dean and Holly Driscoll; and cousin Jeff Hagadorn.

A memorial service will be held in the near future.

The family wishes to thank the medical staff at Albany Medical Center in both the ER and on the Cardiac Unit for their care and kindness to the family during this time. A special thank you to Chet's longtime cardiologist, Dr. William Alderisio, who's taken care of Chet's heart for 25+ years. Thank you also to the team at Ghent Assisted Living Facility for making Chet's last days more comfortable.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to .

Arrangements are with the Peck and Peck Funeral Home of Copake, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -