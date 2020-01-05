|
Christian V. Zoeger
Wappingers Falls - Christian V. Zoeger, 68, of Wappingers Falls, passed away friday, January 3, 2020 at Vassar Bros. Medical Center.
He was born in Lima, Peru Oct. 27, 1951, the son of Otto and Graciela Navarro Zoeger.
Mr. Zoeger was an active member of the N. American Peruvian Horse Association. A graduate from the Pontificia Universidad Catolica del Peru, He was employed as an agricultural engineer and horse trainer for Majestic View Farm in Gardner.
Survivors include his wife, Lucila Boggiano Zoeger, at home, children, Kirschen Jerrick (Anthony) of Wappingers Falls, Lorelei Lahar (Christopher) of Gardner, Christian Zoeger of Massapequa, N.Y., grandchildren, Aria, Madison, Asher, and Tristan, several brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews in Peru.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Thursday at 10:00 AM at St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta Church,(Sacred Heart) 301 Ann St. (Route 9W), Newburgh. There will be no calling hours. Donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice or National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation P.O.Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. Arrangements in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020