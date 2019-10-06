|
|
Christina Vertullo
Clinton - Christina A. Vertullo, 76, a longtime area resident, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.
Born in New York City on January 19, 1943, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Veronica Kennedy Cheyer.
Ms. Vertullo received her B.A. degree from the College of Saint Rose, and M.S. degrees from both SUNY at New Paltz and Marist College.
Since 1965, she has been a mathematics teacher, first at the high school level and later in a local community college. In 1985, she joined Marist College as a Professor of Mathematics. In 2012 she was recognized as a Distinguished Lecturer by Marist College. She retired in 2018.
Her hobbies include gardening, traveling, and being a grandmother. An extensive list of community service highlights include teaching mathematics from September 2017 to December 2017 and some in 2018 in Sampa, Ghana. Building a birthing center in Sampa, Ghana starting in October 2012. She Spearheaded Marist computer Science Scholarship for a student from Ghana and hosted a student in her home from June 2012 to 2017. From 2000 to present Christina coordinated yearly Healing Masses which included Patron Saint of Mental Illness, Patron Saint of Cancer and Patron Saint of Safe Pregnancy. She served the International OCD Foundation on the Board of Directors from 1999-2018, Secretary from 2000-2008, Vice President 2008-2012 and maintained discussion forums from 1999-2015.
Survivors include her two daughters, Kristie M. Vertullo and husband, Michael Smith, of Poughkeepsie, Collette A. Vertullo, New Windsor, brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Patricia Cheyer, Hartford, CT, brother and sister-in-law, Patrick and Melanee Vertullo, four beloved grandchildren, Delaney, Jonah, Sabian and Lindsey, and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 10am at Regina Coeli Catholic Church, Rte. 9, Hyde Park. Interment will follow at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pieta Foundation in Ghana. Send contributions to c/o Roberta Diggins, Marist College, HC 2011, 3399 North Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Please make checks payable to Marist college. In the Memo area include "Water for the World." To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Oct. 6, 2019