Christine Barrack
Beacon - Christine Barrack, a resident of Beacon, passed away on March 24 at Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown. She was 32 years old.
Christine was born on October 7, 1987 in White Plains and grew up in Harrison. She was the daughter of Rocco and Caterina Greto Panetta. On July 27, 2014 she married John M. Barrack. John survives at home. Christine was a Elementary Education Teacher for the Wappingers Central School District. She was a parishioner of St. Joachim - St. John the Evangelist Church.
Christine is survived by her husband, John Barrack; her sons, Edward and Matthew; her parents, Rocco and Caterina Panetta; her brother, Vincent Panetta and his wife, Yasmin; her brother-in-law, Robert O'Connell; her nephews, Christopher and Anthony; her maternal grandparents, Antonio and Maria Greto; her uncles, Joseph and Luci Greto; her aunt, Natalina Panetta; her father and mother-in-law, Gary and Pamela Barrack.
Christine was predeceased by her sister, Laura O'Connell; her paternal grandparents, Vincenzo and Rosina Panetta; her aunt, Theresa Panetta.
Services will be private. A private burial will be held at St. Joachim Cemetery, Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the future.
Memorial donations in memory of Christine may be made to St. Joachim - St. John the Evangelist Church, 2 Oak Street, Beacon, New York 12508.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020