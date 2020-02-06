Services
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-2640
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine DeLayo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine E. DeLayo


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine E. DeLayo Obituary
Christine E. DeLayo

Wappingers Falls - Christine E. DeLayo, 69, of Wappingers Falls, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Vassar Bros. Medical Center.

She was born in the Bronx August 11, 1950, the daughter of Richard Sack and Angelina Delleo. On February 29, 1970, she was married to Robert C. DeLayo, who survives at home.

Besides her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Christine Danielle DeLayo of Albany, a son, Robert Richard (Angela) of Fishkill, grandchildren, Gianni and Gino, an aunt, Camille (Frank) Valla, of the Bronx.

Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, Saturday from 11:00 to 1:00 PM. Services will be at 1:00 PM. Inurnment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery at the convenience of the family. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -