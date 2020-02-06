|
Christine E. DeLayo
Wappingers Falls - Christine E. DeLayo, 69, of Wappingers Falls, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Vassar Bros. Medical Center.
She was born in the Bronx August 11, 1950, the daughter of Richard Sack and Angelina Delleo. On February 29, 1970, she was married to Robert C. DeLayo, who survives at home.
Besides her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Christine Danielle DeLayo of Albany, a son, Robert Richard (Angela) of Fishkill, grandchildren, Gianni and Gino, an aunt, Camille (Frank) Valla, of the Bronx.
Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, Saturday from 11:00 to 1:00 PM. Services will be at 1:00 PM. Inurnment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery at the convenience of the family. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020