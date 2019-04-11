|
Christine Klimm Chindano
Cold Spring - Christine Klimm Chindano, 46, of Cold Spring, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at Westchester Medical Center.
She was born in Tarrytown on May 19, 1972, the daughter of John and Janice Budnick Klimm. Christine was employed as a hairdresser, and spent time working at PARC in Cold Spring. She loved animals, and enjoyed helping other people.
Surviving are her mother, Janice Klimm of S. Carolina, siblings, Sharon Ross of Sarasota, Fla., Frank Walton of Beacon, Donna Lisikatos of Wappingers Falls, and Darren Walton of Pennsylvania, her children, Devon Chindano and Saige Chindano, both of Cobleskill, her partner, Greg Naranca, of Mahopac, her best friend, Robert Johnston, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and her dog Charlie.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home, Wappingers Falls. Donations may be made to . To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 11, 2019