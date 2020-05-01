|
|
Christine M. Beard
Christine M. Beard passed away April 28, 2020 at the age of 81. Born in Glasgow, Scotland on January 7, 1939 to John and Jean Broadfoot, she immigrated to the U.S. and though Scottish to the core was a proud naturalized citizen.
Christine loved family first and any and everyone second. She enjoyed entertaining, community, and fun. She served many years with the Scottish Society, Union Jack Club, and Thistle Club in Dutchess County, NY. She was an avid Scottish Country dancer and loved the Highland Fling. She then moved to Tennessee in 2005 for her best role as "Nana" where she always searched for fun things to do with family. She mentored with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, joined the Red Hat Society, and pursued her lifelong passion for flowers with the First Saturday Garden Club.
Preceded in death by her parents and sister, Marion Hamilton.
Survived by her husband of 48 years Frederick Beard, daughter Sara J. Beard, son David J. Beard (Susan), granddaughter Taegen M. Beard, sister Helen Lockhart, nieces, nephews, and her honorary daughter and granddaughter, Laura Herschell-Price and Zianne Herschell.
Remembered by all whose lives she lovingly touched.
A small memorial service will be held at Austin and Bell Funeral Home, Pleasant View on Saturday, May 2 at 10 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Saturday Garden Club, Ashland City Senior Center, or the Arbor Day Foundation.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 1 to May 3, 2020