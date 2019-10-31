|
Christine M. Schaubhut
Salt Point, New York - Christine M. ( known to most as Momma Chris) Schaubhut, 53, of Salt Point, NY died at home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was born on August 4, 1966 in Ossining, NY to Fred Wynant and the late Barbara Bashant. She married Mark A. Schaubhut on July 26, 1986 at St. John's Lutheran Church and survives at home.
A local resident all her life, Christine was employed at the Amenia Cumberland Farms as a cashier. She greatly enjoyed needlepoint, she had a real love for her kids and friends and was a mom to everyone.
In addition to her husband and father, Christine is survived by her daughter, Leah Schaubhut of Salt Point, NY, sons Zachary Schaubhut of Crystal River, Fla, Maxwell (Kaylee) Schaubhut of Manhattan, NY, Joseph Wynant of Salt Point, NY sister Stephanie Wynant of Poughkeepsie, NY and brother Scott (Diane) Wynant of Hyde Park, NY as well as many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a son Lucas Schaubhut.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc. 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Burial is private and at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolences, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019