Your Traditions Cremation and Funeral Chapel
2118 Constitution Boulevard
Sarasota, FL 34231
941-921-4247
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fishkill Recreation Center
- - Christine Maietta passed away peacefully on January 26 in Nokomis, FL surrounded by her loving sons, Jason and Jesse, and her fiancé, John.

Born in Medford, MA in 1953, Christine was a rare individual who always put the needs of others far before herself. Her greatest joys were her two sons and her five grandchildren. On New Year's Day, Christine became engaged to her fiancé, John Weber, whom she had been living with for several years. Because of her loving nature and her kind spirit, Christine will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

Christine was predeceased by her husband, Edward Maietta of 29 years. She is survived by her sons; Jason (Cindy) Maietta, Jesse (Jacklyn) Maietta, Fiancé; John Weber, Siblings; Bob (Judy), Rick, Steve (Judy), Nancy (Barry), and grandchildren; Declan, Kayla, Kayci, Raegan and Peyton. She was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Lena Seraphin

A celebration of life will be scheduled On Saturday, March 2nd from 2 - 6pm at the Fishkill Recreation Center. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to your local animal shelter.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
