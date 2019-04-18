Christine N. Wright



Millbrook, New York - Christine N. Wright, 64, born in Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on Saturday, April 13th at home, surrounded by family.



Christine was born in Poughkeepsie, NY to Alma Casso and Robert VanVlack on May 26th, 1954. She went to high school at Arlington High School and graduated in 1972. She went on to earn a degree from Krissler Business Institute and worked at the Hudson Valley Heart Center as the Director of Operations for over 20 years. She loved spending time with her Grandchildren most of all.



Christine is survived by her husband, Peter Wright, children Jenifer Lemister and Husband Mark Lemister, Kimberly Whitted and husband Corey Whitted, Twin Sister Laura Sebeth and Brother Robert VanVlack, Grandchildren Travis, Anna, Addison and Emma. She is preceded in death by her parents.



A celebration of life and visitation will be held at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603 on Saturday, April 20th 2019 from 1pm-4pm. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com



Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Dutchess or Memorial Sloan Kettering. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019