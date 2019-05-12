|
Christine Pereira
Rhinebeck - Christine C. Pereira, of Rhinebeck, NY, and formerly of Cumberland, RI, passed away on Wednesday, May 8th, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of Richard Pereira.
Born in Pawtucket, RI, she was the daughter of the late John and Lydia (Freitas) Carvalho. She resided in Rhinebeck, NY for the past 31 years, and previously in the Valley Falls section of Cumberland, RI.
Christine received a Bachelor's of Arts in Mathematics from Rhode Island College.
She was employed as a computer programmer for the Community College of Rhode Island and later with IBM for many years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Rhinebeck, NY. Fr. Douglas Y. Crawford will officiate.
A month's Mass will be announced and will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Fatima Drive, Cumberland, RI. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland, RI.
Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Christine's memory to a .
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 91 E. Market St., Rhinebeck, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 12, 2019