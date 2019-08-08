|
|
Christopher Cataldo
Beacon, New York - Christopher passed away on August 1, 2019, at home. He was born on July 12, 1967, in Beacon, New York and was the son of John K. and the late Margaret (Peggy) Cataldo.
Chris is survived by his sisters Melissa Cataldo and Susan Cataldo who adored him, as well as his Aunt and Uncle Catherine and Joseph Lotsko, and Aunt Ann Marie Cataldo, cousins Peter Cataldo, Paul Cataldo, Jessica Lacalamita, David Cataldo, and Jason Cataldo. He was predeceased by his cousin James Burke.
He graduated from Beacon High School, attended Dutchess Community College and then re-located to Manhattan to work as a bartender in upscale restaurants such as Match Uptown and L'Artisanal, which he both loved and was absolutely great at. He was the long-time bartender at well-known restaurant Sushi Samba before moving back to his hometown of Beacon. In recent years he could be found entertaining from behind the bar at the restaurant at the Beacon Hotel.
Even as a boy, Chris was a sweet and gentle soul, quickly feeling the pain of others, healing loved ones and strangers and acquaintances with laughter and outrageous fun. He was highly intelligent, and his sly, lightning-fast humor was elevated to a higher level, perfectly tailored to his audience, always leaving us in tears laughing. The number of messages on his Facebook page are a testament to his generosity, his impact, and the extraordinary power of his incredible spirit. Chris was a prince. And always will be.
In lieu of flowers, Chris would want you to do an unsolicited act of kindness for someone less fortunate in his name.
Please join the family to celebrate the life of our adored Chris.
Celebration Of Life Memorial for Chris Cataldo Saturday, August 10 at 12:00 pm
The Beacon Hotel 424 Main Street Beacon, NY 12508
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603.
If you would like to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019