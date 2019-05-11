|
|
Christopher Corrigan
Durango, CO - Christopher Joseph Corrigan, 40, from Durango, CO died peacefully, surrounded by family and friends on May 7, 2019.
Chris was born on May 10,1978 in Poughkeepsie, NY. He graduated from R. C. Ketcham High School in 1996 and from SUNY Albany in 2000. After a one-year internship with Bloomberg, LP in New York City, he moved to Denver, CO to work for his Uncle Robb Jenkins owner of Jarcon Concrete. 2 years later, he moved to Durango, which turned out to be Chris' little "slice of heaven." Durango provided him with every opportunity to spend time pursuing his favorite outdoor activities -- camping, fishing and playing his guitar around the campfire.
Chris is the baby of the Corrigan family; the third son of the third son. To meet Chris was to be touched by him in an impactful way. He was a lifetime lover and rescuer of animals which speaks to his gentle character. He's described by his friends as "the best of the best": kind, loving, always smiling and a friend to everyone he met. His hand was always extended to help someone in need. Chris' final act of selflessness was the donation of his eyes, tissues and organs to the Donate Life Colorado Registry.
He is survived by his parents, Joe and Kathy Corrigan of Poughkeepsie, NY, his brother Peter Corrigan of Aurora, CO and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by his brother Michael Corrigan and the love of his life, his dog Lily. We can only imagine their amazing reunion. He is also mourned by countless numbers of friends who love and admire him and will miss him terribly.
A donation in memory of Christopher can be made to Bereaved Parents of the USA on their website www.bereavedparentsusa.org.
A Celebration of Christopher's Life will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2019