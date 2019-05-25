Christopher Corrigan



Durango, CO - Christopher Joseph Corrigan, 40, from Durango, CO died peacefully, surrounded by family and friends on May 7, 2019.



He is survived by his parents, Joe and Kathy Corrigan of Poughkeepsie, NY, his brother Peter Corrigan of Aurora, CO and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by his brother Michael Corrigan and the love of his life, his dog Lily. We can only imagine their amazing reunion. He is also mourned by countless numbers of friends who love and admire him and will miss him terribly.



A Celebration of Christopher's Life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction from 11am - 2pm. At 2pm, there will be an opportunity for family and friends to share memories. Private interment will be in St. Denis Cemetery.



A donation in memory of Christopher can be made to Bereaved Parents of the USA on their website www.bereavedparentsusa.org. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 25 to May 26, 2019