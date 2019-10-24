|
Christopher Duffy
Van Nuys, CA - It is with great sadness and loss that we announce the death of our beloved son, brother and uncle, Christopher Duffy.
Christopher, who much preferred to be called Chris, died at his home in Van Nuys, California, on March 11, 2019. He was born 57 years ago, December 31, 1961 in the former St. Francis Hospital in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. He is the son of Joan Hearn-Parks and the late Joseph F. Duffy.
He is survived by sisters, Kate (Mary) Duffy Hannon, Julie Duffy Cross, Jennifer Duffy Donovan (Meg), and Jessica Duffy Logan (Jim), brothers, Terence Duffy (Maria), Jamie Hearn (Erin), many nieces and nephews, Michael Hannon (Antonio), Patrick Hannon (Meghan), Molly Donovan McGarry (Matt), Sarah Cross, Caitlin Donovan, Timothy Cross, Emily, Conor and Liam Logan, Teague, James, Deaglan and Maeve Hearn, grandniece and nephews Riley and Jackson Hannon and Carson McGarry.
He was predeceased by his infant brother Timothy Hearn, nephew Sean Hearn and brother-in-law Michael Hannon Sr.
He grew up in Hopewell Jct., 33 years ago he moved to California. For the last 30 years he was a member of IATSE Local 80 Union of Burbank, CA. He was a Grip building sets for the motion picture industry. This was a perfect job for him, utilizing his carpenter skills, and physical activity the more complex the better. His work involved travels all over the world and he belonged to a community of grips who loved and respected him. This community hosted a memorial service affirming their love and respect for Chris in March. Fortunately many family members were able to attend.
It was said, he was the most sought after grip in the industry within his union, especially when a rigging grip was needed. His co-workers described him as hard working and fast. He worked both TV shows and movies. His favorite was "The Life Of Pi" that was filmed in Taiwan where he was rigging a grip.
He loved the tigers that appeared in that movie. He also worked on the "Master and Commander," another one he enjoyed. Just to mention a couple that he had worked on in his 30 year career.
Christopher loved animals, history, reading and any outdoor activity. He had a best friend Loki, who died and left him heartbroken. Loki had been part of Christopher's life ever since rescuing him as a puppy off the freeway. He thoroughly enjoyed riding and rebuilding his motorcycles. He loved the feeling he got riding, although he would have preferred riding without a helmet.
Christopher loved the water and it is his wish that his ashes be returned to the ocean. He did love Lake George and the Wappingers creek, his favorite place to canoe. He loved Ireland when he visited on a family trip.
We will also sprinkle some of his ashes on his brother Timothy's grave site.
The family is hosting a get together in memoriam of Christopher, on October 27th starting at 2pm at 3 Thorndale Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. For family and friends to say goodbye or offer support. All are welcome.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019