Christopher Green
EAST FISHKILL - Christopher Green, 47, passed away unexpectedly on October 4, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida where he had lived the past ten years.
Born on April 16, 1973 in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of William and Brenda Green. Christopher graduated from John Jay High School in 1991 and then SUNY Oneonta with a degree in communications. He has worked the past ten years for ACE Workforce Technology in Florida.
In addition to his parents, Chris is survived by his sister Jennifer Zeifman, his brother-in-law Mitch Zeifman, his beloved nephew, Matt, and nieces, Ashley, Brooke and Courtney; many cousins, aunts and uncles, and dozens of friends in Dutchess County, Long Island and Florida. He was very devoted to his late grandparents, Leon and Anne Rodes.
Chris will be missed for his fun, outgoing personality, his sense of humor and his dedicated loyalty to his many friends. Chris loved and followed all sports. He was a die-hard NY Giants, NY Mets and NY Islanders fan. His grandfather Leon taught him to play golf when he was five and he has played ever since. He played golf and hockey in high school and just about every other sport. He loved to socialize, party and have fun with his many friends, and he loved animals. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Calling hours will be held on Monday from 1-4pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. There will be a service at 4pm. PLEASE NOTE: In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required and capacity may be limited. All attendees should be prepared for potential extended waiting periods. Due to the current Covid restrictions, a celebration of Chris' life will be held in the spring.
Memorial donations may be made to an Animal Rescue Foundation of your choice. Please visit Chris' Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
