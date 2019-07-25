|
Christopher J. Patsey
Tivoli - Christopher J. Patsey, 57, a resident of Tivoli, NY, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends.
Born January 2, 1962 in Hyde Park NY, Christopher was the son of the late Edward G. Patsey Sr. and Alma T. Patsey (Lynch). Christopher was employed by Highway Displays for the past 40 years. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hiking, camping, fishing and hunting with his family and friends. Chris especially loved spending time in the Adirondack Mountains. He was known as a hard worker, lighthearted jokester and as a good, honest friend by those he was close to.
On August 30, 1992, he married Rebeca Leggiere, who survives along with his beloved daughter Emma Patsey at their home they built together with family and friends. In addition to his wife and daughter, Christopher is survived by his brother Edward Patsey Jr., and his wife, Nancy; sister Debra Vonknoblauch, of Poughkeepsie; brother, Brian Patsey, and his wife; Elizabeth of Wallkill; sister Pamela Patsey, of Poughkeepsie; brother Joseph Patsey, and his wife, Kim of Hyde Park; thirteen dear nieces and nephews; three great-nephews and many close cousins and friends. Christopher is predeceased by his brother Timothy Patsey.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Christopher's honor to The Kidney Cancer Research Alliance - www.kccure.org/donate/.
Memorial calling hours will be held from 4-7pm on Saturday, July 27th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Route 9, Hyde Park. A service will take place at 6pm with Rev. Arlene Dawber officiating.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from July 25 to July 26, 2019