Christopher Prato
2006 - 2020
Christopher Prato

LAGRANGE - Christopher Joseph Prato, 13, died on August 16, 2020 from injuries sustained in an accident. He was a lifelong resident of the Hudson Valley.

Christopher was born on December 19, 2006 in Peekskill. He was going into the 8th grade at Union Vale Middle School.

Christopher was the beloved son of Jessica Prato, her fiancé Raphael Colon of LaGrange and Christopher Poole, his fiancée Kimberly Penzetta of Mahopac. He was the best most loving "Bro Bro" ever to Aubrey Poole, Amillia Lievers, Damien Poole, Malik Walker, and Raphael Colon, Jr. He is also survived by his grandparents, Patricia and Joseph Prato and Samantha and Steven Poole; his great-grandparents, Rita Tangredi and Louis Nicoletti; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his grandmother, Nancy Danielson.

Christopher loved being outside! It didn't matter if he was skateboarding or riding his bike, climbing, fishing, hiking, or even playing soccer with his friends. He also liked to play video games and was a fan of Animae. As a gifted artist, he especially enjoyed drawing.

Christopher's laugh was contagious, and his family and friends will always remember him as the smart but goofy "lil man" who loved to make others smile.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 7:45pm.

PLEASE NOTE: In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required and capacity may be limited. All attendees should be prepared for potential extended waiting periods.

A scholarship is being set up in Christopher's memory for Arlington High School graduates who plan on attending art schools. If you would like to contribute, please send your donation to The Arlington Education Foundation, 144 Todd Hill Road, Lagrangeville, NY 12540 with 'in memory of Christopher Prato'.

Please visit Christopher's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
25
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
25
Funeral service
07:45 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
