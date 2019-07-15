|
Christopher R. Kiernan
Beacon - Christopher R. Kiernan, a lifelong resident of Beacon, passed away on July 11, 2019 at St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, Newburgh. He was 78 years old.
Christopher was born on July 27, 1940 in Beacon, the son of the late Christopher V. and Elita Sassi Kiernan. On June 11, 1967 he married the former Annelore Juergens. Mrs. Kiernan survives at home. Christopher was a U.S. Army veteran. He retired from IBM in East Fishkill as a Chief Financial Planner.
In addition to his wife, Christopher is survived by his daughter, Lisa Wagner; his granddaughter, Hanna P. Wagner; his brother, Bryce Kiernan and his wife, Joan.
A private graveside service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 5468 Route 9W, Newburgh.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 15, 2019