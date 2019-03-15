Christopher S. Decker



Fishkill - Christopher S. Decker, 37, died suddenly on March 9, 2019.



Christopher was born on May 28, 1981 in North Tarrytown. He proudly served in the US Marine Corps from 1999-2003. As a decorated staff sergeant (NCO), he was the recipient of many awards and medals including Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Nation Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Navy Unit Commendation, Bravo Battery Award, and the Rifle Sharpshooter Badge.



Chris is survived by his parents, Bill and Debra Adams of Fishkill; his son, Christopher William Decker; his grandmother, Marion Decker; his service dog, "Lady" who has been by his side for 6 years; his brothers, Chad and Corey Adams; his uncle, William E. Decker, III; and his cousin, Jennifer Chiappardi. He was to be the Godfather to Kenneth Christopher Cable who was born on March 5, 2019.



He was predeceased by his grandparents, William Decker, Jr., Thomas Caterino, and Mary Caterino; and his niece, Aurora Adams.



Chris was posthumously recognized as a Full Patch Member of the Leathernecks Motorcycle Club and will be laid to rest in his vest.



Chris will be remembered for his big heart, overwhelming generosity and willingness to help others.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 12 - 3 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A funeral service with military honors will follow at 3pm. Inurnment will take place at Dale Cemetery on Tuesday at 1 pm in Ossining.



Please visit Christopher's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary