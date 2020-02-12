|
Christopher " Skinner " Turek 62 of Hyde Park died on Monday February 10, 2020 at the Mid Hudson Regional Hospital with Diane Holding his hand and Sandy and his nurse Nina by his side.
Born in Poughkeepsie on January 28, 1958 he was the son of Leon A. and Mary Bennett Turek.
Skinner attended BOCES and was a Graduate of Roosevelt High School Class of 1976.
On June 22, 2013 at the Pirate Canoe Club Skinner married the love of his life Diane L. Ambrico.
Skinner was a local resident all of his life. He was the previous owner of Turek Paving and Excavating, was the owners of Skinners in Poughkeepsie , he was the Past Chef at the Poughkeepsie ELKs BPOE 275. and retired from the City of Poughkeepsie Water Department.
Skinner loved the Ocean, loved to walk and watch the sun rises in Florida, he loved his animals, enjoyed bike ridings and always made Holiday's Special for everyone. Skinner lived life to its fullest, he had a great love for all his family and friends and he always said to everyone " Keep loving Life"
Skinner was a member of the Poughkeepsie ELKs BPOE 275 and the American Legion Post 1302.
Skinner is survived by his loving wife Diane, his brother Roger Turek and his wife Diane of Evergreen Colorado, his sister Sandy Brittinghan of Harrington Delaware, his father in-law Louis E. Ambrico, sister in-law Lynn Ambrico and brother in-law Paul J. Ambrico and many nieces and nephews.
Skinner was predeceased by his sister Diane Turek, brother Stephen Turek and mother in-law Patricia Ambrico.
A Celebration of Skinner's life will be held Saturday February 15, 2020 from 1pm to 4pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made in Skinners name to 501 St Jude's Place Memphis Tenn. 38105
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020