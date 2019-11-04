Resources
Cicely Margaret Perrotte, 89, died on November 2, 2019, at home with her family by her side. She was born June 10, 1930 in The Isle Of Man, an island in the Irish Sea. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Bill, who died in 1991. She will be loved forever by her entire family especially her 5 children; Ted Perrotte, Catherine Porcelli, Jane Mares, Fiona Meyer and Alison Cox ,17 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews.

As a reflection of her unique personality, Cicely requested that her friends and family join together to honor her life. A celebration will be held at The Falcon in Marlboro NY on Tuesday, November 12th between 4:00-8:00 pm. Casual attire please.

IN LIEU OF FLOWERS donations can be made in her memory to Parkinson's Research

https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate

or the Catskill Hospice where she was a devoted volunteer

http://helioscare.org/application/themes/cahpc2017/pdfs/DONATION%20FORM12.7.1
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
