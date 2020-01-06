Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Cindy Scotto-Friedman Obituary
EAST FISHKILL - Cindy A. Scotto-Friedman, 60, an area resident for 15 years and formerly of Long Island, died on January 5, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center following a brief illness.

Born on July 24, 1959 in Seaford New York, she was mother to Sara Scotto-Friedman and wife to Jay Scotto-Friedman. Cindy was a Graphic Design Artist for the Village Times in East Setauket. Lovingly known as a "Trophy Wife", Cindy was a master crafter, rubber stamper and card maker.

On May 20, 1984 at the Beach Tree Café on Long Island, Cindy married Jay Scotto-Friedman who survives at home. She is also survived by her daughter, Sara Scotto-Friedman of Dover Delaware; her furbaby, Hannah; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Mark and Carol Friedman, Edward and Evelyn Friedman; her nieces and nephews, Elyssa, David, Adam, Jamie and Kim; her best friend, Laura Frey and her sons, Patrick and Matthew; and her best friend Michele Cronin.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction.

Please visit Cindy's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
