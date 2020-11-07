Clara L. Greene
Lakeland, Florida - Clara Greene of Lakeland passed away October 24, 2020, after a long life devoted to her faith in the healing power of Jesus Christ. Clara was born in Brooklyn, NY, on May 5, 1927. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Greene, and by her parents, brothers and aunt.
A talented musician and composer, Clara performed at Carnegie Hall at age 15 and won a John D. Ryan Scholarship to Manhattanville College of the Sacred Heart. She also attended Dutchess Community College where she continued her study of music.
Later Clara served in the business world as secretary for several enterprises in both New York and Miami, though she never gave up her love and pursuit of music. In 1979, after a life-transforming healing by Jesus Christ, "Who is the same yesterday, today and yes, forever," (Hebrews 13:8), she went on to serve her Lord for 23 years as a church musician. In this capacity, Clara played organ, piano and accompanied herself as a soloist, when needed. She was also a song leader, and as soloist, she was honored to sing the Exsultet three times at Easter Vigil masses. Clara composed eight compositions, which were copyrighted in 1981.
Moving to Lakeland with her husband in 1998, Clara continued her musical career at various local churches, most notably, St. Joseph and St. John Neumann. She was also an active member of the Healing Arts team at Lakeland Regional Hospital and Cancer Center as a pianist and was a minister to the sick at the hospital. She was His instrument and happy to be His, her ultimate destination. Clara is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins in Marseilles and Montpelier, France.
Funeral services will be held at St. Joseph Church in Lakeland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am, November 16th at Regina Coeli Church, Rte. 9, Hyde Park. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery of Hyde Park, where she will be buried near her husband and mother.
Masks will be required, and proper COVID safety precautions will be observed.
Many thanks to the people at Brighton Gardens of Tampa who cared for her so much over the past several years and to the LifePath Hospice team providing additional care this past year. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to make a contribution to Regina Coeli Church, 2 Harvey Street, Hyde Park, NY 12538 to benefit the music ministry in her name.
Local arrangements are by Sweet's Funeral Home, Hyde Park. To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
