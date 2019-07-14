Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Pine Plains, NY
Clarence B. Chapman


1932 - 2019
Clarence B. Chapman Obituary
Clarence B. Chapman

Mount Pleasant - Clarence B. Chapman, 87, of Pine Plains, NY, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019. He was born in Bronxville, NY to the late Clarence and Mary Chapman. While stationed in the US Navy, Clarence met the love of his life Estelle Marie Chapman in Atlantic City, NJ. They were married on Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 1954 and celebrated 63 years of marriage. They made great friends in their beloved, Pine Plains, NY community, where they spent the majority of their retirement.

Clarence had a passion for photography and the nature surrounding Pine Plains. He enjoyed long walks with his faithful companion, Tahoe, down the old railroad bed and around the lake.

Besides his parents, Clarence was predeceased by his wife, Estelle Marie Chapman; sons, Richard Chapman and Scott Chapman; brother, Anthony Chapman.

Survivors include daughter, Marykathleen Chapman Porter of Mt. Pleasant, SC; son, Brian (Donna) Chapman of Westport, CT; daughters-in-law, Roseanne Scocozza of Bronx, NY, and Anne Chapman of Lancaster, PA; grandchildren, Ashley Porter (Gregory) Robinson, Clayton, Matthew, Colby, Connor and Katherine Chapman; great grandchildren, Harper Robinson and Robin Chapman; sister-in-law, Karen Chapman Vickerson; and his beloved companion, a 15 year old, rescued black lab, Tahoe.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the www.shrinershospitals.org/Donate. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 1520 RIFLE RANGE RD, MT. PLEASANT, SC 29464. 843-884-3833
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 14, 2019
