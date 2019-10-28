Services
Red Hook - Clarence Marvin Conklin 89, of Red Hook, NY, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at his home.

Born on December 26, 1929, in South Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Clarence E. Conklin and May E. Bristol Conklin. He served in the Air Force during the Korean conflict, went to college on the GI bill, and received his Master's Degree in Physical Education from Cortland State College in 1966. He married Eleanor Kinney in 1957 and they divorced in 1982.

He taught Physical Education at Dutchess Community College until his retirement. He was a beloved coach of many sports such as gymnastics, baseball, and wrestling. He also coached wrestling at FDR High School in Hyde Park. NY. He was very active in competitive rollers skating and an avid bowler.

He is survived by his longtime companion Nadine R. King of Red Hook, NY and three surviving children Pamela (George) Baker of Athens NY, Michael (Bethany) Conklin of Palatine IL., and Peter (Kim) Conklin of Hyde Park NY , and son-in-law Matthew Ross of Little Egg Harbor NJ. Also, he is survived by his sister Barbara Bahr of Brooksville FL. and a brother Robert Conklin, Queensbury NY; his grandchildren, Kelly Ross-Van den Berg, Samuel Ross, Adrianna Hodgdon, Patrick Conklin, Christopher Conklin, Timothy Conklin, Katie Conklin, Andrew Baker, and Jamieson Baker; and great grandchildren, Lucille Van den Berg, Mia Van den Berg, Mattingly Van den Berg, Anela Ross, Tiernan Ross and Katherine Conklin.

In Addition, he is survived by Nadine King's children, Matthew (Vicki) King of Red Hook, NY, Robin King (David Smith) of MD, Lori (Lance) Call, of AZ, and Geoff (Karin) King, CT; and her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his brother Jack Conklin and loving daughter Cathy M. Conklin Ross.

A Celebration of Clarence's life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made in Clarence Conklin's name to the Hudson Valley Hospice Inc., 374 Violet Ave, Poughkeepsie NY 12601 or online at www.hvhospice.org

Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.

To sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
