Clarence " Ed " Decker Jr.
Poughkeepsie, New York - Clarence " Ed " Decker Jr. 87 of the Town of Poughkeepsie died Monday November 30, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
Ed was born in Poughkeepsie, New York on April 22, 1933, he was the son of the late Clarence E. and Helen Clark Decker.
Ed was a graduate of Roosevelt High School and of Westchester Community College. After he graduated he went on to serve his country in the United States NAVY. While in the NAVY Ed was one of the first Drone operators and also was on the NAVY Soccer team.
On May 13, 1961 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church Ed married Mary J. Bruno, she survives at home.
When Ed was younger he was in the Boys Scouts and attained his Eagle Scout award, he also was on the Roosevelt High School Crew Team.
Ed loved to Golf, travel and most importantly was spending time with his family and granddaughter who was the light of his life.
Ed is survived by his wife Mary, his daughter Kristine M. Whelan and her husband Patrick of Pleasant Valley, his granddaughter Haley Rose Hawlk of Pleasant Valley and his sister Joan Sinon of Staatsburg. Ed was also survived by his large extended family and many nieces and nephews.
Ed was predeceased by his brother George Decker.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday December 2, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. Funeral services will be held Thursday 10am at Holy Trinity Church 775 Main Street Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery Poughkeepsie.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St Judes Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105
