Clarence Morrison, Jr.
Conway, SC - Clarence George Morrison, Jr. died February 25, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born on July 10, 1936 in Poughkeepsie, NY, he was the son of the late Clarence G. and Lillian Shook Morrison, Sr. Skip was a proud Navy Veteran, a member of the Amenia Fire Co. for 35 years, and an avid hunter and fisherman.
Mr. Morrison is survived by his wife of 59 years, Gloria D. Johnson Morrison; his daughters Patricia A. Connors of Conway, SC and Kathleen J. Berlinghoff and husband Thomas of Lumberton, NC; grandchildren, Ashley and Matthew White of Palm City, FL, Karen and Michael Robustelli of Germantown, NY, Christopher Connors of Amenia, NY; great grandchildren, Korbin and Blaine White, Kaitlyn Connors, Addison Connors, Tyler Gow; and brothers and sisters, Kenneth Morrsion (Joyce), Barbara Varin (Vernon, deceased), Linda Hallock (Ezra, deceased), Vivian Doble (Peter), Gary Morrison (Michaela). He is predeceased by his brother Richard Morrison and sister Joan Hallock; and grandson Thomas J Berlinghoff.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Alzheimers Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or Amenia Fire Company, 36 Mechanic Street, Amenia, NY 12501
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 3, 2019