LaGrangeville - Claude D. Chassagne, 90, of the Town of Unionvale, passed away on May 30, 2019 at home. He was born in Paris, France on June 7,1928 the son of Andre' & Yvonne Bachelier Draghi. He was a graduate of the Ecole des Beaux Arts in Paris, France and was a Veteran of the French Navy. A resident of the Hudson Valley for 50 years, he previously lived in New York City, Greenwich, Ct. and Pawling, NY.



He married Luise H. Steglich in 1961 in Wilmette, Illinois. She survives at home. Claude was an Artist and a pioneer in using Mylar as a vehicle for his subject matter. The reproductions are very complex and unique. He had Art Exhibitions with Mylar Photographs and you can find his work with Mylar Photographs in private art collections. Prior to launching his work with Mylar Photographs he was a free-lance photographer for Pan American Hotels, General Motors and Phillip Morris.



Survivors include his son: Claude Emile Chassagne of Jersey City, NJ; daughters: Yvonne Chassagne at home and Andrea Jordan of Gorham, Maine. There is a sister and an actress Micheline Presle of Paris, France and 1 niece.



There are no calling hours. Services are private.