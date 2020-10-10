Clayton H. Petty
Pine Plains - Clayton H. Petty, 81, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at his home in Pine Plains.
Clayton was a longtime area resident and worked as a boiler mechanic for Pleasant Valley Finishing Company.
Born January 30, 1939 in White Township, NJ, he was the son of Clayton D. and Anna (Campbell) Petty.
Clayton is survived by his daughter Melissa Bowen, and her husband Todd of Pine Plains; four grandchildren Kayla, Kelsey, Kinsey and Trent; a brother Curtis, two sisters Judith Hotaling and Linda Petty; his former wife and her husband June and Charles Dykeman; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his son Michael J. Petty on May 7, 1987; as well as a brother Thomas and a sister Katherine Britton.
Calling hours are Wednesday, 10:30 AM to 11:45 AM, at the Peck & Peck Funeral Homes, Inc., 7749 S. Main St., Pine Plains. Graveside services will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery; Rev. William Mayhew will officiate.
