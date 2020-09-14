1/
Clayton John Anderson
1955 - 2020
Clayton John Anderson

Albion, Pa - Clayton J. Anderson, age 65 of Albion, Pa., passed away peacefully at his home with his wife Meg and his girls, "Grace and Mya" by his side on Thursday morning, September 3, 2020.

Clayton was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on March 19, 1955, the son of the late John Vincent and Carolyn Adele (Harris) Anderson. Clayton had a brother, Dr. Mark Anderson who passed away and two sisters surviving, Gail Carpenter who is currently living in Boca Raton, FL and Helen Dubois (Charlie) who are living in their hometown of Poughkeepsie. Also several nieces and nephews.

Clayton graduated from the Hobart College in Geneva NY and Case Western University in Cleveland with a Law Degree in 1980. He was a brother of the Delta Chi Fraternity and a member of "the corporation" (his special band of brothers and roommates in college). He spent most of his life in the Cleveland area. Most recently, he had been employed by Progressive Insurance as a Computer Analyst. When Clayton wasn't working, he enjoyed visiting civil war battlefields, tending to his country life, and enjoying time with his girls Grace and Mya.

Due to the request of the deceased, there will be no calling hours or services. Burial will be private with the family. Any donations in his honor may be made to The Civil War Trust and Foundation.

Arrangements are being handled with care and love by the Jean Evans Thompson Funeral Home, East Springfield, PA. www.jeanevansthompsonfh.com




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jean Evans Thompson Funeral Home
11883 Main Street
East Springfield, PA 16411
(814) 922-7663
