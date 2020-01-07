|
Clifford A. Rodd
Born in Brooklyn NY, September 6, 1933. He was the son of the late Clifford and Adrienne Rodd.
He passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020 in Florida surrounded by his loving family. Cliff was raised in Valley Stream, Long Island with two brothers, Richard and Kenneth.
Cliff graduated from New York University, and became a pilot in the United States Air Force. He followed that with a distinguished 30-year career as an Account Exec/VP at Merrill Lynch. He was fortunate to retire at age 55 to live his dream of sailing his 44 foot ketch from Gloucester, MA to the Bahamas, where he enjoyed friends and family joining him on his many adventures. Afterwards, Cliff continued working in real estate sales and investing, living briefly in Telluride CO while he renovated a condo and skied every day. He recently spent an intrepid 3 weeks in Cuba.
Cliff was one of the founders of Dutchess Rural Housing, and was a long-time member of the LaGrange Planning Board. He was active in renovation of abandoned homes in the Union Street historic district in Poughkeepsie, as well as renovation and conversion of old barns to beautiful homes in rural Dutchess County. He was an avid tennis player, skier and ballroom dancer. He loved life, music, books, laughter, and most of all his family and friends.
Clifford Rodd is survived by his spouse Jane Banton of Tarpon Springs, FL and Poughkeepsie, NY, ; his 3 sons, Jonathan and his wife, Jessica of Williston, VT; Sam and his wife Brooke, of Venice, CA; Daniel and his wife, Debra, of Amherst, NH; and his four grandchildren, Alexander, Eli, Sadie and Tucker, as well as Jane's children, Erica and her husband, Kyle of Minneapolis, MN, and Robert of Houston, TX. He is also survived by his first wife, Marilyn Rodd of Pleasant Valley, NY. and many extended family and friends.
A celebration of Cliff's life will be held in the summer of 2020 at the Poughkeepsie Tennis Club. Date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Cliff's memory can be made to the .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020